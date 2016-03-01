Juventus have been alerted that Algerian full-back Faouzi Ghoulam will not be renewing his contract with Napoli at the end of the season. The 26-year-old has snubbed any attempts to keep him at the San Paolo beyond this year and will move on a free-transfer next summer.





Ghoulam, also a long-term target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, had looked set to extend his stay in Campania but Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) claims today that this is now highly unlikely and the Bianconeri are ready to steal a march on the Premier League champions.

Players who are out of contract next summer are free to talk to other clubs from February 2018 and we could have a two-way tussle to land one of the best wind-back’s in Europe right now.



Juventus are looking for top-class reinforcements at a competitive price and they don’t come much better than the Algerian who has played a huge part in Napoli’s resurgence to the top of Italian football.



Other names on the Old Lady’s wanted list are Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and Stuttgart’s Emiliano Insua