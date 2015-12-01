Juve, Chelsea want Alex Sandro to force a sale : the latest
15 August at 19:25It is not a secret that Chelsea want to complete a few more signings before the end of the transfer market as Antonio Conte isn't too pleased of their current transfer activity. Juve's Alex Sandro has been on their radar for some time now as Conte would love his club to sign him. The problem? Juve do not want to sell him since they have already lost Dani Alves to PSG and Leonardo Bonucci to Milan. According to the London Evening Standard, Chelsea are still hoping for the Brazilian wing-back to put in a transfer request. Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta did state that they would not keep anybody that does not want to be there. This is why Conte's club are still hoping that the Brazilian forces an exit even if this seems unlikely at this moment in time.
Alex Sandro appeared in 43 games last season for Juve as he scored 3 goals in 2016-17. He and Dani Alves were two of the best wing-backs in all of Europe last season...
