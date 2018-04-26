Juve: Chelsea will sell Morata on one condition

Juventus are thinking about a possible return of Alvaro Morata at the club. The Spaniard spent two seasons in Turin scoring 27 goals in 93 appearances. Reports in Italy claim Juve can’t match Morata’s transfer fee last summer. Chelsea bought the Spain International from Real Madrid for € 80 million but the former Juve star had to cope with a back injury that prevented him from getting regular game time.



Morata has 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions so far this season and according to Tuttosport Juventus would sign him on a two-year loan deal with option to buy.



The Old Lady used the same formula to sign Cuadrado from Chelsea back in summer 2015.



​According to the Telegraph, Chelsea would only open Morata exit talks if the player asks to leave. The player has never hidden his desire to return to Juventus one day and next summer could be the right moment for him to make his return at the Stadium.

