Juve: Chiellini and Cuadrado return to full training ahead of AC Milan clash
30 March at 11:25Now that the international break is over, there is an air of optimism at Juventus with regard to getting some injured players back on the pitch. As confirmed by the club yesterday, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado have returned to full training alongside the rest of the squad. Massimiliano Allegri will certainly give a clearer indication of when they are likely to return during his press conference this afternoon.
Indeed, there is cautious optimism that Chiellini may even be able to face AC Milan tomorrow night. However, Cuadrado will have to wait a little while longer considering the fact he has been out for two months and it would be a huge risk to throw him into a game of this magnitude. Allegri will no doubt clear everything up when he faces the media at 12:00 CET.
Meanwhile, Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro carried out their own personalised training regimes. The Brazilian picked up an injury on national team duty last week, while the former Viola man is struggling with a knee problem. According to the latest reports from Sky Sport, he could return in time for the final few games of the campaign and therefore avoid having to undergo surgery.
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments