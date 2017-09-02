Juve, Chiellini : "I might be ready for ..."
02 September at 19:34As the transfer window is now closed, teams are fully focused on winning games. There is currently an international break as Spain will be taking on Italy later today. Juve have received some bad news over the past few days as both Khedira and Chiellini picked up knocks as they might both miss some time. Juve confirmed that Chiellini is in doubt for their games against Chievo Verona and FC Barcelona as he will need to recuperate from his muscular issue. Here is what the Italian center-back had to say on the matter in an interview with Sky Sport (via Repubblica): "How did the medical tests go? Good good, everything is okay. Let's see in the coming days what will happen. Barcelona return? Yes there is hope, let's wait and see. Spain-Italy game? I will suffer alongside them tonight....".
Juve started off the Serie A season well as they won their first two games of the season versus Cagliari and Genoa. They will be hoping that both Khedira and Chiellini don't miss too much time. Let's not forget that Marchisio is also out hurt for them...
Go to comments