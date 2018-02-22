Juve, Chiellini: 'It's 50 years that Spal have been waiting for this game...'

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini spoke to Premium Sport about their game against Spal (which is now underway), here is what he had to say on the matter:



" It will be a very important game for us and we are going to have to get the three points tonight. We have to go into the game with the right mentality and we want to do well. We are doing very well of late but we have to watch out since Spal are doing well too and this stadium has been waiting for this game it's 50 years! We will have to push hard and give our 100% tonight if we want to get the 3 points. Napoli? We are only focused on ourselves. We have to win our games, we can't look at Napoli's results. We have important objectives but to reach them we will have to be united down the stretch and fight hard...".