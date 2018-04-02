Juve, Chiellini names the best defender in the world and 'defends' Luis Suarez
02 April at 12:10Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini talked to El Mundo ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid: “Kinds want to be like Cristiano, Messi or Dybala and that’s normal but it’s also nice to be a defender and being tasked with the job of stopping these kind of players. Trouble is, one single mistake can create troubles for your team.”
“I think Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world right now. He knows how to play games that really count, that are important. Piqué is also very good, he was lucky to play with Puyol and now he creates a very solid partnership with Umtiti. Barcelona are very solid at the back now and it’s a kind of news. I think a Super League will be created in 10, 20, 30 years. It will happen. I am sorry because I won’t manage to play in the competition.”
“Messi or Ronaldo? Honestly it’s hard to say who is the best. I just think they are lucky to play against each other so they can always improve. Guardiola has always new ideas, he has improved football, like it or not, he is like Sacchi. Football is better thanks to them. Suarez? I’d like to swap shirts with him one day. The suspension he received for biking me was too harsh.”
Go to comments