Juve, Chiellini reveals how to stop Ronaldo
02 April at 19:30Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini spoke to the media ahead of his side's first-leg encounter with Real Madrid, featuring in today's press conference along with Max Allegri.
On the game: "We are not looking for revenge. If you get to the end of this competition, then you know how to play with the best."
On Real Madrid: "They are one of the best teams in the world, I would say second or first. We have both good and bad memories against them. Tomorrow's game is very important, even if we played Benevento or Napoli on Sunday the output would be the same. You dream of playing games like these."
On Real Madrid being favourites: "We have great respect for Real. However, this doesn't mean that we can't beat them. Everybody say that Ramos is the best central defender in the world, same thing with Ronaldo who is a champion.
"We have to admire these players, and it is even better to beat them. Hopefully, we'll succeed tomorrow with the right amount of respect and desire to achieve a great result."
On Ronaldo: "I don't know if he's the strongest player I've ever met, he's scored so many goals against all teams, a player like him could make the difference. We have to play like a team to beat him."
On the previous encounter (UCL final): "Now we'll play two games and not just one. It's a different situation. You have to want it at all cost and not be afraid. We need enthusiasm from us and the fans. Real is a team that almost seem to sleep and makes you believe you are master of the game, but suddenly they hurt you."
