Juve-Chievo, the CM ratings: Dybala shines as Higuain also scores

Jugve came away with a solid 3-0 win over Chievo as Allegri decided to go with a 4-3-3 formation (considering the absentees). Here are Calciomercato.com's ratings:



JUVENTUS



SZCZESNY 6.5: First Bianconeri start for him as he was sure of himself.



LICHSTEINER 6.5: He wore the captain's arm-band today as he played a good defensive game.



BENATIA 6.5: Good game by Benatia who was replacing Giorgio Chiellini.



RUGANI 6.5: Like Benatia, he too did very well as they replaced Chiellini and Barzagli perfectly.



ASAMOAH 6: Started off slow but gained confidence as the game went on.



STURARO 6: He started off well and ran a lot but seemed a bit confised in the second half (75' BERNARDESCHI 6: he played an alert 15 minutes).



PJANIC 6.5: Played in the 3 man midfield as he controlled Juve's possession. Solid game by Pjanic.



MATUIDI 6.5: Good defensive game by Blaise as he helped cover the defense.



DOUGLAS COSTA 5.5: Wasn't at his best as he struggled at times(54' DYBALA 7.5: He came on and dominated right away. He is Allegri's top player).



MANDZUKIC 6: Casual game by the Croatian.



HIGUAIN 7: He found the back of the net as this will be good for his confidence. Was more effective when Dybala was on.



ALLEGRI 6: He tried the 4-3-3 with success as his players did well.



CHIEVO VERONA



SORRENTINO 6: He was good today for Chievo as he couldn't of done much more.



CACCIATORE 6: Good physical game by him as he faced Mandzukic a lot.



DAINELLI 5.5: He suffered Matuidi's box to box dashes.



GAMBERINI 5.5: Not a bad game but not great either.



GOBBI 6: He played Douglas Costa very well as he was Chievo's best defender on the day.



CASTRO 5: Often chasing the play...



RADOVANOVIC 6:Good overall game by him but he did suffer a bit towards the end.



HETEMAJ 5: Not a good game by him as he scored an own-goal (68' RIGONI 6: good entrance).



BIRSA 5.5: Did not create too much but he is always dangerous off free-kicks.



PUCCIARELLI 5.5:He tried hard but was not very useful (66' PELLISSIER 6:He had a positive impact as he created a few chances for his side).



INGLESE 5: Rugani and Benatia shut him down (75' LERIS no vote).



MARAN 5.5: He did not want to change much as Juve came away with a comfortable win. He could've tried a little harder...



@NicolaBalice, adapted and translated by @CalcioNews89