Juve, Ciccio Graziani : 'Against Roma the bianconeri will win but...'

Juventus are coming off a solid 3-0 victory against Bologna this past weekend in the Italian Serie A, as they will now be looking ahead to their clash against Eusebio Di Francesco's AS Roma squad. Ex-Roma player Ciccio Graziani recently spoke about this game to the press. Here is what he said to the italian news media :



«For me the bianconeri squad will prevail 3-1 against the giallorossi this coming weekend. This upcoming game won't decide the scudetto winner, but like I previously said, this year's campaign will be a battle between four squads. There are many solid sides this season...».



As of today, Napoli is leading the Serie A table with 42 points but Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma are all in a close range to capture the lead. As a reminder, the Juve-Roma game will be played at 20:45 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. It shall definitely be an interesting one to watch as there will be a lot of talent on the pitch...