Juve close to signing Man Utd defender; Barcelona and Arsenal stars also shortlisted
03 May at 15:30According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
With Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah both set to leave the club once their contracts expire at the end of the season, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are well aware of the need to strengthen Massimiliano Allegri’s squad in that department.
Leonardo Spinazzola will return to the Bianconeri following the expiry of his two-year loan deal at Atalanta, while much of the club’s other business will depend on the future of Alex Sandro.
Should the likes of Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain pursue their interest in the Brazilian, Marotta will look to replace him with Barcelona’s Lucas Digne, who is struggling to secure a place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI due to the form of Jordi Alba.
Arsenal’s Héctor Bellerín also remains an option, though it will be very expensive to persuade the North Londoners to part with one of their prized assets.
