Juve closing in on defensive records

Juventus is nearing a new record and is doing so by relying on its typical firm foundations. Several pieces in the squad come and go, but the defensive unit is a constant for the Bianconeri. They have not conceded a goal in the calendar year.



Juventus have played nine league matches in 2018 and have yet to concede a goal, the last coming on December 30th in a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona. If Juve records another clean sheat in their match against SPAL, they will match the record of 10 consecutive clean sheets, a mark set in the 2015-2016 season.



An equally impressive statistic is not without conceding for goalkeepers, namely the mark of 974 'set by Buffon, also during the 2015-2016 campaign. Buffon and Szczęsny have combined this term for 841 scoreless minutes, and Juve's next two matches against SPAL and Milan provide the stage to raise the bar in terms of defensive fortitude.



