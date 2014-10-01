Juve coach Allegri: "Dybala? I remeber Del Piero"

After having coached his Juventus to a 1-0 win against AS Roma at home at the Allianz Stadium in the Serie A, Bianconeri coach Max Allegri spoke with Premium Sport about the win.



The former AC Milan coach stated that: "It was a good game, but we didn’t finish it off and then struggled at the end. We could’ve had more goals, but winning 1-0 is always a nice feeling. In truth, we gifted the last chance to Roma and others too when we should’ve been comfortable. I have to compliment the players, we have closed a nice cycle and have refound our mentality. Matuidi and the midfielders like Miralem Pjanic are important to push forward into spaces."



Allageri was asked about Dybala's exclusion stating that: "Paulo is absolutely not a problem for Juventus. The problem would be not having him. At this moment, that’s just how things are, but it’s a long season, there are many games and we will need his goals. There are moments when you need some players and moments when you need others. Today we needed solidity. If Dybala had come off the bench, he would’ve done well tonight. Dybala understands the moment, he respects the decisions and the whole squad wins the game. On Wednesday he put in a great performance in the Coppa Italia against Genoa and I explained when he arrived that he can’t really be a centre-forward."



Allegri was then asked about the Scudetto race saying that "Roma and Napoli are candidates for the Scudetto. Inter are still up there and so are Lazio. It’s an important result tonight, because if Roma win their game in hand against Sampdoria next month, they’d have been level with us. There is no anxiety, because Juve live for games like this."



Moments later in an interview with Sky Sport Italia Allegri was asked by Fabio Capello about Dybala to which he replied that: "I remeber how Capello managed Del Piero and this is more or less the same thing."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)