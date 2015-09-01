Juve coach Allegri: "Tottenham underrated"

Juventus coach Max Allegri spoke at the official post match press conference after his side demolished Sassuolo 7-0 at home at the Allianz Stadium in the Serie A earlier today.



The former AC Milan manager began by looking forward to the next match against Fiorentina saying: "The match against Fiorentina will be very difficult, historically this is a difficult game for Juve. We have to shake off this victory and prepare for the next match really well. At the end of the first half I took off both Rugani and Khedira because they were a bit tired. The only injury we have is Matuidi and tomorrow we will know the gravity of it."



Allegri then continued talking about Matuidi saying: "He has the traits that when I play with 3 midfielders I can play either him or Sturaro. However first we need to think about Fiorentina. The Champions League is difficult, Tottenham are underestimated but they have great physique and technique. It is very difficult to qualify to the next stage in the Champions League. Here you seem to think that Juve can just directly waltz into the final. We have 50% chance to go through. The level of the Champions League has been raised and therefore it is really difficult. I am very much for keeping my feet on the ground but here people fly off into the sky too much."