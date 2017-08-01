According to reports by Mundo Deportivo, the domino effect triggered by the sale of Neymar to PSG has likely already begun. In the event that Juventus are forced into selling their young star Dybala, the Serie A club are reportedly interested in turning another PSG player into the black and white stripes. The name that the Bianconeri have been linked to is Angel Di Maria, who was also reportedly on the short list for Neymar’s old team Barcelona. Marotta has never hidden his liking towards Di Maria, and a huge sum for Dybala could unlock nearly any player that Allegri desires.

Dybala is not the only name on Barcelona’s list to replace the outgoing Brazilian sensation. Liverpool’s Coutinho, along with Di Maria, have also been mentioned as potentials. When the dust settles and Barca can count their profits, perhaps a move for Mbappe, Aubameyang, or Dembele could be in the works. Nonetheless, the first domino has fallen. Now it is up to Juve to hold Dybala tight, or consider alternatives...