Juve, Conte's Chelsea are now in pole position for Kolasinac

Chelsea have their eyes on Sead Kolasinac as Antonio Conte wants to snatch him from Juventus. According to Sky Sport, Chelsea will try to find an agreement with Schalke 04 before the end of this January transfer window as they would then get him in the summer of 2017.



Beppe Marotta (Juve's general manager) had this to say to the media on the situation : "Evra? Our Evra replacement is already here as we have Asamoah and Mattiello". Marotta's words seem to exclude a possible Kolasinac arrival. In past reports, it seemed like if Juve were close to having an agreement with Kolasinac for a summer free-bosman transfer but it now seems like Conte's Chelsea are ready to ruin Juve's plans.



Both Juve and Chelsea are respectivily first in their leagues as they are ready to battle it out for Kolasinac even if Chelsea now seem to be in pole position for him.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

