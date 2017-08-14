According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus continues to follow with great care five players to strengthen the midfield. On the Bianconeri list, there are Matuidi, Emre Can, Strootman, Kovacic and André Gomes. The latest reports have Juve accelerating for Matuidi. After a disappointing performance against Lazio in the Italian Supercoppa, Allegri and Marotta will be left wondering who and how can fill the holes in the midfield. Full confidence in Khedira and Marchisio is seemingly slipping away for Allegri, and now it looks to be the right time to accelerate for a valid midfielder who can improve the quality of the squad.

The departures of Rincon and Lemina have opened roster spots and raised some funds

for Juve, but the Old Lady directors have been yet unable to finalize a player that will allow them to dominate matches in the center of the park. Now, as the transfer window winds down and the first matches in the league are underway, players are even more difficult to come by. One must wonder whether this will be a solid deal on Marotta’s part, or if Allegri will be forced to change his formation once again to maximize the quality of the players at his disposal.