As Calciomercato revealed a few days ago, Max Allegri’s time in turin could be coming to a close.

Though he has done very well since joining in 2015- leading Juventus to two Scudetti and a Champions League final appearance, the Tuscan Coach has a deal expiring in June 2018, and the club is reconsidering whether he is really worth it.

Some relatively small failures - including the recent loss on penalties to Milan in the Italian Super Cup - are reported to weigh in the Old Lady's conscience, as are a few bollockings administered to the players, outbursts that haven't gone down well with the squad at all.

The Bianconeri are looking for alternatives: while Paulo Sousa is seen by Marotta and Paratici as the ideal candidate, names like those of Diego Simeone and Eusebio Di Francesco are also being considered: while the Argentine isn't at all liked by the fans, he's got previous gaffer Conte's temperament.

Close to agent Jorge Mendes, Juve have ended up being linked to the likes of Leonardo Jardim too.

Otherwise, Di Francesco is used to working with youngsters, and the Bianconeri are known to be stockpiling those.