Juve could match release clause for Chelsea and Man Utd target

Lorenzo Pellegrini has been one of Roma’s most consistent player so far this season, and has continued to develop his game under the tutelage of Eusebio Di Francesco.



Having worked together at Sassuolo, the pair have continued where they left off. Indeed, his quality has brought him to the attention of several of Europe’s biggest clubs.



Juventus have been carefully monitoring his progress, and are weighing up the option of triggering his €25 million release clause which is valid in July.



That said, Juve are not the only interested party with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Atlético Madrid all keen on securing his services.



Indeed, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also watching his development with a view to making a bid in the future.



The 21-year-old was one of the Giallorossi’s standout performers as they topped their UEFA Champions League group which, coincidentally, also included both the Blues and Los Colchoneros.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)