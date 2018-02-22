Juve, Cuadrado and Higuain react to win against Inter

Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain talked to Sky Sport after Juventu’s 3-2 win against Inter.



​HIGUAIN – “This is football. We thought we had lost the game but we didn’t give up. We will fight until the end, until the death, we want to win the 7th scudetto. Inter player a great game and I have nothing to tell Icardi. Inter played with 10 men for the whole game.”



“It seemed to be all ended but this team never give up. I always try to help the team. It’s a decisive win for us.”



CUADRADO – “I worked a lot this week on the defensive front. I am happy for my performance. Allegri told me to remain focused on the ball and run up front. I knew I could do well. My goal gave us the extra boost we needed to win the game. I tried to remain focused and work hard.”

