Juve, Cuadrado: 'Let's keep re-writing history. I will try to shut Calhanoglu down...'

Juventus are set to take on AC Milan tonight at the Olimpico in Rome as they will fight it out for the Coppa Italia trophy. Here is what Juve winger Juan Cuadrado had to say on the matter as he spoke to Rai Sport:



" Tired? No, when you play these types of games the motivation is so high that you don't feel the tiredness. We worked hard all week and we have the right mentality going into this game. We want to do well as we want to keep re-writing the history books. Right-Back? I am anxious to play there tonight, you have to have the right mentality. I will be relaxed and I am ready to play this position. Calhanoglu? He is playing very well and he won't be easy to mark but I will stay focused on my task and I will try to shut him down...".



Kick-off is set for 21h00 Italy time as you can watch the game with us Live here on Calciomercato.com.