Mala noticia para Cuadrado: tiene que ir al quirofano y su vuelta tendria que ser para el final de abril, de todas formas a tiempo para ser listo para el Mundial — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 29, 2018

The news Juventus and its fans dreaded has arrived. Star forward Juan Cuadrado will require surgery on his injured groin.The news rules him out of the Bianconeri’s Champions League matchup against Tottenham Hotspur, and will keep him out of their lineup until, at least, April. For an offense already without its registra in Paulo Dybala, the loss of Cuadrado for an extended period of time may prove devastating.The (relatively) good news for Juventus, who are in the midst of three competitions (Serie A, Champions League, and Coppa Italia), is that they became aware of the extent of his injury while the January transfer window is still open. Though there are only hours left, they have the ability to make a quick depth purchase to help fortify their offense for the stretch run.Fortunately for the Colombian, he should be ready and available for the World Cup this summer in Russia.