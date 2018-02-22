Juve, Cuadrado warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League clash

Juventus’ have their sights on winning the treble of Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Champions League and the squad will need to stay locked in and fit if they are to keep those hopes alive. Their biggest challenge looms, a date with defending Champions League winners Real Madrid.



Their latest success came yesterday in a 3-1 win against Milan while Napoli drew Sassuolo, increasing their lead at the top of the table to four points. Juan Cuadrado had quite the day by coming on as a substitute and scoring the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute.



The Colombian spoke to Premium Sport following the massive win:



“I'm happy for this very important victory after the Napoli draw, so we can get off a little bit. The Scudetto is not yet secured, we need balance, and the championship is still long”



Real Madrid is a great team but we think of ourselves, we are strong, we will play as if it were a final.”



Juventus-Real Madrid is set for Tuesday, April 3rd at 20:45.

