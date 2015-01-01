Juve, Dagospia : "There are three players that want to leave the club...."
04 December at 20:45The site Dagospia revealed informations to do with the Juve news that was mentioned on a few different news sites a couple of days ago (via IlBianconero) . Here is what they had to say on the matter :
" Flash news - Here are the Juve players that have asked to be sold in January. After a "fight" with some of the veterans within the group before the game against Sampdoria, Alex Sandro (who dreams about Chelsea), Lichtsteiner and Juan Cuadrado have asked to leave the club".
Time will tell as it is still way too early to make conclusions on the matter. Even so, looking at these 3 names, it seems quite possible that they all leave the bianconeri club by next summer. Juventus are coming off a huge 1-0 win versus Napoli in Naples as Allegri's club are now feeling much better. There is always tension when a club struggles but now that they seem improved, one has to wonder what will happen on this front....
