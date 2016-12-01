Juve, De Sciglio hits back at critics

The day after Juve's nice win against Bologna, Mattia De Sciglio spoke to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"I am very happy by how things are going. I am doing pretty well and the team is also doing very well, so I am pleased. We want to keep on improving and yesterday's game is the proof that we are working well as a group. Allegri is behind me and I am very relaxed about my situation. The start to this season wasn't easy but let's look forward. UCL? I prepare myself the same way for a UCL game compared to any other games. It's important to stay focused as there are many games to be played. Injury? Yes this slowed me down but at least I am now back healthy. Goal against Crotone? My teammates reactions were great. Here at Juve, there are many great players and there is a great group. I don't care what people think or say, I just want to show everyone what I can do on the pitch and I know that I can improve a lot. Roma game?They are a great team that play a different style compared to Inter. League title race? Napoli, Inter and Roma are all there alongside us, it won't be easy. I am sure that it will go up until the end...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)