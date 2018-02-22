Juve dealt Alex Sandro injury blow ahead of AC Milan and Real Madrid clash
20 March at 15:40Juventus star Alex Sandro has been ruled out of the Brazilian national side due to an injury and has been replaced by Shakhtar Donetsk full-back Ismaily.
The 27-year-old Alex Sandro, who was selected for the Brazilian national team recently, has improved his form for the Old Lady over the last few weeks and has returned to his best again. In 20 appearances in the Serie A, Alex Sandro has scored thrice and has assisted four times too.
The left-back sustained an injury in Brazil training recently and he could not carry on. The tests that were later carried out showed that the player will have to return to Italy and recover from what has been told to be a muscle injury on his right thigh.
While Alex Sandro will return to Turin in the next few hours, the Brazilian national side have confirmed that they have brought in Shakhtar left-back Ismaily as a replacement for Brazil's upcoming international friendlies against Russia and Germany.
Not just that, but Alex Sandro also runs the risk of missing Juve's upcoming games against AC Milan and Real Madrid.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
