Juve dealt blow as they search for Dybala replacement
19 December at 12:00As Paulo Dybala edges closer to the door at Juventus, Beppe Marotta has begun to look for a replacement. The Argentine playmaker has been upset with his diminished role in Torino and appears to be at odds with manager Massamiliano Allegri.
One name that has come up at Allianz Stadium is Real Madrid star Isco. The Spaniard has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the world. The 25-year-old, however, is likely to remain with Los Blancos.
Only months ago, Isco signed a multi-year extension with Real Madrid. The two parties are extremely happy with one another, and made it clear in the contract. The new agreement includes an astonishing €700 million release clause. The astronomical amount absolutely rules out Juventus, or any other team for that matter.
Allegri’s appreciation of Isco is nothing new. In fact, twice, in his first two years with the Bianconeri, he asked Marotta to acquire him. Both times Real Madrid shut the door.
