Juve defender offered no new deal as Chelsea prepare £63m bid
30 July at 13:45Juventus defender Alex Sandro is yet to be offered a new deal by his club, as reported by CalcioMercato, with Chelsea now preparing a £63m bid for one of their key targets, according to the Daily Express.
Blues boss Antonio Conte has expressed an interest in the Brazil international for some time, as he looks to bolster his side on the wings, with Sandro able to play both attacking and defensive roles on the flanks.
There were suggestions a couple of weeks back that the reigning Premier League champions desired the player, with even reports that Chelsea representatives flew out to Italy to meet with Juventus, but these talks broke down, as the Turin side looked set to offer one of their star players a brand new deal.
This has not happened yet, and so Chelsea are back in the hunt, with a bid of about £63m set to be launched soon in order to obtain the players’ services.
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
