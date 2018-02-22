Juve, Del Piero discusses Buffon retirement
10 April at 18:30Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has discussed about when Gianluigi Buffon’s future and stressed the goalkeeper is intelligent enough to decide when he should retire.
The 40-year-old joined the Old Lady from Parma in 2001 and since then has been with the Turin club. His current deal at the Allianz Stadium will run down after the end of this season and despite the age, he is not showing any sign of slowing down.
“We'll see, Gigi has a superior intelligence and will know perfectly what is right to do,” Del Piero said.
Del Piero played with Buffon, both for Juventus and Italy and the former made his entry into Italian Football Hall of Fame. The former striker also spoke about the Serie A side’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final of the Champions League.
To achieve that feat, Juventus have to overcome a 3-0 first leg deficit against Real Madrid. Del Piero stressed the importance of getting an early goal, which could boost the Italian champions’ chances of progressing further in the European competition.
"Believe it, in football anything is possible. Who knows, unconsciously opponents may already have a full stomach. The perfect match is needed and I hope for favorable episodes, like a goal in the first few minutes,” he explained.
Go to comments