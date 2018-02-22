Abbiamo parlato con... @delpieroale!

Ex-Juve captain Alessandro Del Piero spoke to the official UEFA website about a few bianconeri topics, here is what he had to say on the matter:"Paulo Dybala? As for Free-kicks, I am certainly better but Paulo is still very young and he has time to get better and surpass me. I had fun but my time is now finished, it is Paulo's turn to shine. I wish him all the best going forward since he is a great player who can give a lot to Juve. Gigi Buffon? Everyone is waiting for him to finally lift the Uefa Champions league trophy but anyhow, according to me he will always be the real number one". You can view Alex Del Piero's original quotes bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.