Juve, Del Piero ‘not impressed’ by Dybala’s free-kick

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero commented the free-kick goal scored by Paulo Dybala against Sassuolo yesterday. The former Italy International was one of the best free-kick specialists of his generation but revealed to be not impressed by the free kick of one of his potential heirs.



“There is not much to say about this free-kick”, Del Piero, who is now working as a pundit for Sky Italia, said. “It’s not a great free-kick, it’s not too angled but is good enough to score.”



“I think Consigli feared Dybala and it’s understandable because right now you have the feeling Dybala can do whatever he wants. You don’t know what he can do and of course you prepare for everything. Consigli could have moved before, when he moved it was too late. The free-kick was well taken but was not impossible to save.”



Del Piero is Juventus’ best scorer ever having netted 289 goals in 700 appearances with the Old Lady.

