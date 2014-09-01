Juve do you remember Vicinius Jr? Real Madrid have now decided to change their plans...
10 February at 21:35Juventus have followed Vicinius Junior in the past as Real Madrid then beat every one off to him as they acquired him a year ago. Los Blancos signed him but they decided to let him stay at Flamengo up until the end of next season.
According to Don Balon (via IlBianconero), Florentino Perez might decided to make him join his club sooner rather than later. Perez would like to bring him to Madrid already next summer as he might then loan him out to another Spanish La Liga side. This would allow the young Brazilian superstar to adapt himself to the Spanish league's style of play. Real Sociedad are said to be very interested in him as they would love to get him on a loan deal from Real Madrid. Time will tell...
Vicinius Junior has appeared in 36 overall games for Flamengo in his career as he has scored 5 goals to date. He will surely be one to watch out for in the near future...
