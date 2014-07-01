The International Champions Cup in the United States has already given a glimpse of Serie A this evening, three weeks prior to the start of the Italian championship. At the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the challenge between the first and second placed teams of last season's Serie A, the never-friendly match between the Italian champions Juventus and the second-placed Roma, ended in a 1-1 draw, with the goals from Mandzukic (assist by Alex Sandro) and Dzeko (from Kolarov).

As it is a theme of many of the matches throughout the American tour, somewhat of a luxury friendly, with so many underlying stories. Juve is trying to find the right balance after the departure of Bonucci and the arrival of De Sciglio, Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi. Especially as the Italian Super Cup approaches, to be played in two weeks against Lazio. Roma, on the other hand, continues to prove the nuances of their new tactician Di Francesco. Allegri has deployed from the beginning the new purchase De Sciglio, and Di Francesco started with Kolarov and Defrel.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough: Roma-Juve 1-1

29 'Mandzukic (J), 75' Dzeko

Juve win on PK’s (5-4)