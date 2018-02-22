Juve, Dybala explains Juve struggles against Benevento
07 April at 17:32Juventus star Paulo Dybala talked to Sky Sport after Juventus’ 4-2 win against Benevento. The Old Lady managed to win thanks to a hat-trick scored by the Argentinean but the performances of the bianconeri was way under their usual standards.
La Joya explained Juventus’ struggles after the final whistle: “Every game is difficult now. We can lose no more points because Napoli will remain in race to win the title till the end of the campaign. After our first goal we become too defensive and that was not good because they have tall players and the played in our area.”
“It was not easy to play against them today, we played a good game against a club that had nothing to lose. We must remain concentrated till the end. We can’t enter the pitch thinking that we have already won games against small clubs because everybody gives his best against Juve.”
Go to comments