La Joya netted a hat-trick setting a new personal scoring record. The Argentinean striker has now 21 goals in Serie A so far this season. His previous record in the Italian league was 19.​Dybala won’t take part to Juventus’ return Champions League quarter final tie on Wednesday as he was sent off in the opening tie against Real Madrid earlier this week.“We still believe we can qualify” Dybala said.“Juventus never give up, neither me nor my teammates do it. We believe we can achieve a good result otherwise we wouldn’t even go to Madrid.”“I’ve gon through tough times. The last few days were not easy at all but we played a good game against Benevento. They play very well and it’s not easy to win here.”​Dybala has 25 goals and six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions so far this season.