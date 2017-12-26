Feliz Navidad Un post condiviso da Anto (@anto_cavalieri) in data: Dic 26, 2017 at 5:22 PST

Paulo Dybala and Antonella Cavalieri are now back together it would seem. The news was already talked about for some time as Dybala took a picture (which was posted on Instagram) alongside the Argentine model. Antonella came back in Turin as they both spent Christmas together in Courmayeur. They both seemed very happy indeed as Juve fans will be hoping that Dybala starts scoring goals again in a consistant manner. You can view the picture bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.