Juventus star Paulo Dybala was a huge disappointment for Juventus yesterday night as the Argentinean was sent off in the second half of the opening quarter final Champions League tie against Juventus.The Argentinean received the first yellow card for diving in the first half and was shown the second one for fouling Dani Carvajal in the second half.“Defeats always hurt”, Dybala wrote through his official Instagram account.“Defeats hurt also when you lose against big clubs. Now, however, we need to go on and continue our path: sacrifice, strength, passion are needed to improve every day. Thanks to all those who supported me, you are in my heart.”Before the game, Max Allegri told journalists that he expected Dybala to play a great game against Real Madrid but the Argentinean failed to keep his nerves and was sent off after Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick goal.