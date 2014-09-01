No que será que eu estou pensando ? pic.twitter.com/d7LRgwQlUf — Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) December 19, 2017

Seguro estás pensando en cómo ganarme a la play https://t.co/nj1uAHut01 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) December 19, 2017

No doubt this is not a good moment for Paulo Dybala as the Argentinean’s latest performances have been highly disappointing. No coincidence Max Allegri decided to drop him for the last two games against Inter and Bologna. La Joya will make return in Juventus’ starting XI tonight as the bianconeri face Genoa in the last-16 stage of the Coppa Italia.Meantime the Argentinean is having fun with his teammate Douglas Costa on Twitter. Dybala and Douglas Costa are on very good terms and the Argentinean has mocked the former Bayern star on the popular social media.​Douglas Costa has posted a picture with a caption: “Guess what I am thinking of...”The reply of Dybala is pretty straightforward: “Maybe you are thinking about how to beat me on Fifa!”​Douglas Costa has joined Juve having arrived in Turin this past summer whilst Dybala is wearing the Old Lady’s shirt since summer 2015.