Juve, Dybala's agent is in Torino: the latest

Paulo Dybala's contract renewal will soon get done. According to Corriere dello Sport, Dybala's agent Pierpaolo Triulzi arrived in Turin a few hours ago. Juventus and Dybala's agent do not have any meetings scheduled as of now but they will still likely soon meet to discuss a contract renewal. Dybala's current deal is set to expire in 2020 with Juventus as both parties have been working on a renewal for some time now (with a salary increase).



Dybala hasn't been great this season (6 goals in all competitions) but that could be because of many nagging injuries he has had. He still remains to be a super important piece in Allegri's team, especially going forward. Many big european clubs have interest in him, especially FC Barcelona.



Juventus are first in the Serie A standings as they are lloking to win a sixth consecutive league title, something that has never been done before in the history of the Italian league.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)