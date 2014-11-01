Juventus strikerThe Argentinean star is out of action with a muscle injury since the beginning of January and the bianconeri medical staff is hoping that the player will complete his recovery just in time for the opening game of the last 16-stage of the Champions League on the 13of February.Just a couple of weeks ago, Dybala was not expected to recover for the game against Tottenham but his latest medical tests have highlighted that the player is quickly recovering from his injury so much so he could return to training alongside his teammates from next week.​Even if Dybala recovers in time for the upcoming Spurs clash, however, the Argentinean is not expected to start the game.The next few days will be decisive but if Juventus will manage to recover their star in time for the Spurs game, Dybala will surely start it from the bench.