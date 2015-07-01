Exclusive: Juve, Dybala signs his contract renewal till 2021 as 120 million euros might not be enough

Paulo Dybala has finally renewed his deal with Juventus till 2021. According to Calciomercato.com sources, an announcement will soon be made as he put pen to paper on his new deal. This agreement really comes at a good time for Dybala as he put in an amazing display last night against Barcelona.



THE NEGOTIATIONS - It took a lot of negotiations indeed but an agreement is now in place. As Calciomercato.com had previously predicted, Dybala will now likely make 7 million euros per season (until 2021). If all goes as planned, his renewal should be announced before their next game against FC Barcelona. Many teams have been interested in getting him but Juve have now responded with a contract renewal.



JUVE'S MESSAGE - He is not for sale as Juve want to keep him long term. Real Madrid and Barcelona will now have to likely wait as Dybala's future is going to be with the Bianconeri. The only way he could leave is if Juve receive an incredible offer (much higher than the one they received for Pogba) as Marotta and compagy might consider an offer superior to 120 million euros but that won't likely be enough. Juve and Dybala are set to have a great future together....



By Nicola Balice, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)