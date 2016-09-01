Juve, Evra is targeted by both Manchester United and West Ham : the solutions

Juventus have a few problems at the leftback position since Alex Sandro is hurt and will miss the next game versus Bologna and Patrice Evra is likely going to leave Allegri's club in January. Many teams have expressed interest in Evra including EPL clubs Manchester United and West Ham as well as la Liga's Valencia.

​

If Evra is to leave the club what will Juve do to replace him ? The first option would be to use Asamoah in that position as the player had done a terrific job in Conte's 3-5-2 formation. Another option would be to use Giorgio Chiellini on the left hand side (with Bonucci-Barzagli/Rugani in the middle).



Finally another interesting solution for Allegri would be to use Federico Mattiello (born in 1995). The youngster picked up a few big injuries over the past few months but has now been working with Allegri's group as he wants to prove his worth.Allegri is looking for in-house solutions but in the mean time, Marotta and Paratici have also been working on the transfer market.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)