Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing a possible move for Barcelona’s La Masia graduate Sergi Roberto, CalcioMercato understand.

Juventus are said to admirers of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and their tactic of signing players once their contracts expire will help them sign the German. But Liverpool’s resistance means that the Old Lady could be forced into looking at possible alternatives. One of them happens to be Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto.

The 25-year-old has failed to establish himself as a replacement for the aging Andres Iniesta and with his deal at Nou Camp expiring in 2019, Juve see him as a long-term replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Juve’s transfer strategies are well-aware in Spain and if Roberto doesn’t renew his deal at Barcelona, the bianconeri could look to make a move for the Spaniard. Barcelona want to keep the La Masia graduate and will look to make sure that Juve’s plans fail.

