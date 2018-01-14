Juve eye Spurs and Arsenal stars

With one eye already on what business they intend to conduct in the summer, Juventus are looking at several ways in which they can strengthen their squad. Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici believe a new attacking midfielder is required, and have identified two prime candidates for the role.



Christian Eriksen, who the Bianconeri will face when they play Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 next month, has been on Juve’s radar for some time now. However, after last night’s 4-0 victory at home to Everton, the Dane said: “I’m happy here and I have nothing bad to say about this place right now.”



Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil has been tracked by Marotta and his colleagues for a while too. The German’s contract with the Gunners is set to expire in June, and he looks set to leave North London at the end of the season. Juve are also interested in right-back Héctor Bellerín, who is valued at over €30 million.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)