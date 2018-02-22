Sette stagioni insieme. Sei Scudetti. Tre Coppe Italia. Tre Supercoppe. E momenti indimenticabili.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)

Fans of Serie A side Juventus have been left angry after the club's official social media handles posted a birthday message to former defender Leonardo Bonucci.The 30-year-old Bonucci joined AC Milan this past summer from Juventus for a 40 million euros fee in what was one of the most surprising summer moves of the previous summer. While the Italian did struggle to settle in early on, he has now become a vital player in Rino Gattuso's men from the San Siro. He has appeared 32 times in the Serie A, scoring twice.The Juventus social media handles wished the defender a happy birthday earlier today but it was not taken well by the bianconeri fans.Bonucci's exit left many heart-broken and the anger piled on when Bonucci scored for Milan against Juve in their previous league meeting back in March.The message read: "Seven seasons together, Six Scudetti, Three Italian Cups, Three Super Cups, and unforgettable moments, Best wishes, Leonardo Bonucci!"