Juve fans furious as FIGC prosecutor admits: ‘I hope Napoli win the Scudetto’
02 February at 10:30FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro talked released a controversial interview yesterday night revealing that he hopes Napoli win the scudetto this season.
“Which team do I support? On Sundays my team is Napoli but during the rest of the week every club is the same for me. I hope Napoli win the Scudetto this season. As a Neapolitan that’s what everybody hopes.” (original video below).
Due to Pecoraro’s words, Juventus fans are fuming on social media since yesterday night.
This is not the first time Pecoraro creates controversies in Italy. A few weeks ago he did not punish Lazio and his fans for the infamous Anne Frank incident earlier this season.
Il procuratore #Figc #Pecoraro a Sottovoce con #Marzullo: “Lo scudetto al #Napoli? Da napoletani ce lo auguriamo...”. Comprensibile, ma la cara vecchia questione d’opportunità suggerirebbe di evitare di sbandierarlo in tv. Possibile che non si comprenda? pic.twitter.com/yN5udN9Ua1— Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) 2 febbraio 2018
