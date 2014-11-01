Il procuratore #Figc #Pecoraro a Sottovoce con #Marzullo: “Lo scudetto al #Napoli? Da napoletani ce lo auguriamo...”. Comprensibile, ma la cara vecchia questione d’opportunità suggerirebbe di evitare di sbandierarlo in tv. Possibile che non si comprenda? pic.twitter.com/yN5udN9Ua1 — Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) 2 febbraio 2018

FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro talked released a controversial interview yesterday night revealing that he hopes Napoli win the scudetto this season.“Which team do I support? On Sundays my team is Napoli but during the rest of the week every club is the same for me. I hope Napoli win the Scudetto this season. As a Neapolitan that’s what everybody hopes.” (original video below).Due to Pecoraro’s words, Juventus fans are fuming on social media since yesterday night.