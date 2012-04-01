Juve, Pogba's move to United is being investigated by Fifa here's why...
09 May at 22:18Fifa have recently confirmed to have opened an investigation concerning the transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.
In the end, José Mourinho's club paid 105 million euros for the French rising star which was a world record fee. According to a new book called Football Leaks, it would seem like Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is set to earn an amazing 41 million euros from this transfer , which is the reason why the move is now being investigated by Fifa officials.
Pogba was only one of the many United signings last summer as they acquired Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan, Bailly and the ex-Juve man.
Raiola, Pogba, Juventus and United will now have to prove that everything was done in a legal way....
Juventus are first in the Italian Serie A as they are inches awy from winning a 6th consecutive league title. They are also on the verge of making the UCL final in Cardiff. Manchester United on the other hand are 5th in the EPL standings.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
