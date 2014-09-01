Juve, Galatasaray have submitted an offer for Asamoah. As for Spinazzola and Laxalt...

As September 1rst is quickly approaching, clubs only have a few days left to acquire new players. Even with the Howedes addition, Juve are still looking to complete their roster. Asamoah is on his way out as Juve are seemingly in between Spinazzola and Laxalt...



OFFER FOR ASAMOAH - Galatasaray have found an agreement with Asamoah on a 2.5 million euros per season salary (plus bonuses). They now have to find an agreement with Juventus. Some reports out there talked about a 7 million euros (plus bonuses) offer for the player but according to Calciomercato.com sources, it seems like Galatasaray's offer for Asamoah is of 4.5 milliion euros plus bonuses as of now. This is too low for Juventus but the Bianconeri know that the player wants to leave the club and this might have a big impact on their decision...



SPINAZZOLA IS PUSHING FOR A MOVE... - Atalanta want to keep him as Spinazzola's agent has had talks with the Percassi family to try and convince them to let him join Juve. Atalanta are not budging much as Juve might be forced to wait another day or so and they might have to then change targets (especially if Asamoah leaves). In this case, Laxalt might be a strong last-minute possibility for them. Juve have had an agreement with Laxalt and with Genoa for some time now as he was supposed to be added in a potential deal with Atalanta for Spinazzola. Laxalt could've joined Atalanta via Juve (and still could) but he might just join the Bianconeri instead....



By @NicolaBalice, adapted and translated by @CalcioNews89