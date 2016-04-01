Juve given boost in hopes of signing Alexis Sanchez as Chile star reportedly wants Arsenal exit
05 January at 14:31No secret that Juventus are long time admirers of Arsenal and Chile star Alexis Sanchez. The former Barcelona winger has been delivering impressing performances for the Gunners so far this season having netted 15 goals in 26 appearances. Trouble is, Arsenal results do not match their star’s ambitions.
According to various rumours in England, Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. The Daily Mail claims that the 28-year-old winger is ‘frustrated at Arsenal with concerns over competitiveness and cash’. The Gunners are eight points behind Premier League table leaders Chelsea and are currently out of Champions League placements.
Sanchez, a former Udinese star, is being holding new contract talks with Arsenal for over three months now and the two parties have yet to find economic agreement for the player’s contract extension. In addition to that, the club’s poor results are reportedly convincing Alexis to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.
If the talented winger asks to leave the club at the end of the season, that could create lot of concern at Arsenal as Sanchez’s contract expires in 2018 and the Gunners would be forced to sell him in the summer, in order not to see him leave the Emirates as a free agent at the end of the next campaign.
Juventus are still monitoring the player’s situation at Arsenal and could tempt the player to return to Serie A in case he decides to put an end to his Arsenal career.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
