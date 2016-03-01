Juve given Emre Can boost as Keita could join Liverpool in January
11 January at 19:50Virgil Van Dijk won't probably be the only addition for Liverpool in January as the reds just sold Coutinho to Barcelona for 150+ million euros. According to the German news site Kicker (via IlBianconero), Klopp's club are working to bring Naby Keita to Anfield in January. Liverpool have already found an agreement to acquire the youngster next summer but they might try to get him right away. Liverpool were set to dish out between 65-75 million euros for Keita but if they want to get him right away, then they will have to dish out 15 milliion euros more (80-90 million euros). If Liverpool do get him right away, this means that they will have gotten Keita and Van Dijk with the Coutinho money.
JUVE HOPE - If this occurs, then Juve could hope to get Emre Can already in January. Can is inches away from Juve as they offered him a 5 year deal worth 25 million euros (plus bonuses). If Keita does join Liverpool, then Juve will offer the reds 5-6 million euros to get Emre Can right away. Time will tell...
Go to comments